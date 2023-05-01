Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Embraer



Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.



