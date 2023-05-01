Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of -149.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

