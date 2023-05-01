Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) vs. OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Critical Survey

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Primoris Services and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 3.01% 13.06% 4.45% OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primoris Services and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $4.42 billion 0.30 $133.02 million $2.47 10.24 OriginClear $10.38 million 1.29 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primoris Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.1% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Primoris Services has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Primoris Services and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primoris Services currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Primoris Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than OriginClear.

Summary

Primoris Services beats OriginClear on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems. The Energy and Renewables segment is involved in engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services for entities in the renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, and petroleum and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. The Pipeline segment offers pipeline construction and maintenance, pipeline facility and integrity services, installation of compressor and pump stations, and metering facilities for entities in the petroleum and petrochemical industries, as well as gas, water, and sewer utilities.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

