Contrasting ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) & Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ITV has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Adeia pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ITV and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ITV and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 0 1 0 2.00 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

ITV presently has a consensus price target of $72.33, indicating a potential upside of 601.58%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.34%. Given ITV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ITV is more favorable than Adeia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITV and Adeia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.61 billion 0.90 $529.52 million N/A N/A Adeia $438.93 million 1.83 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.65

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ITV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adeia beats ITV on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment. The company was founded in September 1955 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

