WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

WM Technology Stock Up 56.7 %

NASDAQ MAPSW opened at $0.10 on Monday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.