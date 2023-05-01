Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Increases By 16.4%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 734,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $189.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

