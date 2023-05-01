Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,274,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

