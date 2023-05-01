Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Rises By 19.4%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKCO opened at $1.31 on Monday. Luokung Technology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.