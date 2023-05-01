LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $208.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.15. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.