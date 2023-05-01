Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Rises By 18.3%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth $125,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

Featured Articles

