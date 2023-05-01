The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several equities analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

