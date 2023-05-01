JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. JOANN has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JOANN by 50.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.