DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

