Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.59.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $231.64.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.