DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.57.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $42.24.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
