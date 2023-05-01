Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have commented on BHLB. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

BHLB opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 645,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,809,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 160,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

