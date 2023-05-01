Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

