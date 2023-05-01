Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

About Carlsberg A/S

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5253 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Stories

