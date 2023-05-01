Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$2.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Stock Up 0.7 %

CJR.B stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$278.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01.

Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

