Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.