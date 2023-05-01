IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

IDYA stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $883.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.