BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 631,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

