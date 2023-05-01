Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortis Stock Down 0.4 %

Fortis stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $104,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,341,000 after buying an additional 196,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Featured Stories

