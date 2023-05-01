Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY23 guidance at $4.05-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.05-$4.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.62 on Monday. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

