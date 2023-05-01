Allstate (ALL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Allstate

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

