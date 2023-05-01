StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.74 million, a P/E ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

