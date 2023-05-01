Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.