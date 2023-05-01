Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Livent Stock Performance
Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38.
LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
