Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of JHG opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
