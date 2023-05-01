Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.07 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

