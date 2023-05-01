Kraft Heinz (KHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY23 guidance at $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.67-$2.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KHC stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

