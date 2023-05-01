Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,058.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,800 shares of company stock worth $475,204. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intevac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,399,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

