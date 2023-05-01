Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:GHL opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

