Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.70-$0.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $792.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

