Radian Group (RDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $400,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

