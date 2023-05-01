Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY23 guidance at $8.65-$8.90 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $169.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

