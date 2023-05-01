StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
