StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.