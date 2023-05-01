StockNews.com Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTB. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $125.80 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

