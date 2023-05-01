Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Par Pacific has set its Q4 guidance at $2.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

