NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. NanoString Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 125.37% and a negative return on equity of 165.02%. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.63. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Insider Activity at NanoString Technologies

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

In other news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 910,681 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 334,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,364,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

