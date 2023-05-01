Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

