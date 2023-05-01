Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Aqua Metals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
