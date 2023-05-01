Scotiabank Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$84.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$74.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

