Scotiabank Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$84.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 4.7 %
TSE BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$74.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.