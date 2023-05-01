Barclays Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$42.82.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.37. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$29.83 and a one year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.3454774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

