Scotiabank Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$40.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$40.50.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First National Financial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

