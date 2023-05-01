Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.20.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock opened at C$204.94 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$170.82 and a 1-year high of C$209.57. The firm has a market cap of C$35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$197.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C$0.26. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.2991564 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

