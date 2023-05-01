Head-To-Head Comparison: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67% Allied Esports Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.56 -$194.40 million ($2.86) -9.84 Allied Esports Entertainment $7.08 million 7.67 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.47

Allied Esports Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Esports Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

