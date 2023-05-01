Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) vs. Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Critical Contrast

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celularity and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $17.98 million 5.42 $14.19 million ($0.16) -3.69 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celularity has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Celularity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity 78.95% -19.24% -6.82% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -316.93% 398.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celularity and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 1 2 2 0 2.20 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celularity presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 937.26%. Given Celularity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celularity is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Celularity beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. It also sells and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance and Interfyl; collects stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas; and provides cells storage under the LifebankUSA brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

