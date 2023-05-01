Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Integer alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.71% 9.54% 4.75% Outset Medical -141.24% -55.22% -40.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Integer and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integer and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 2 0 2.67 Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Integer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.38 billion 1.99 $66.38 million $2.03 40.57 Outset Medical $115.38 million 7.67 -$162.96 million ($3.41) -5.28

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.