Head to Head Survey: Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Affymax and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affymax N/A N/A N/A Merus -315.48% -44.86% -31.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Affymax and Merus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A Merus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus has a consensus price target of $41.78, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. Given Merus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than Affymax.

79.3% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Merus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affymax and Merus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merus $41.59 million 21.42 -$131.19 million ($2.90) -6.61

Affymax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus.

Risk & Volatility

Affymax has a beta of 5.94, suggesting that its share price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merus beats Affymax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the developing of nephrology and specialty care space by delivering innovative therapeutical offerings to patients and healthcare providers. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

