Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Markel Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,368.53 on Wednesday. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,298.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,298.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Equities analysts predict that Markel will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Markel by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 128,420.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

