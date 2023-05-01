Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $73.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries
Patrick Industries Stock Performance
Shares of PATK stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $77.96.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.
About Patrick Industries
Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.
Read More
